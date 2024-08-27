© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Garfield Re-2 voters opt to recall Tony May; Scott Bolitho to take his place

Aspen Public Radio | By Caroline Llanes
Published August 27, 2024 at 10:50 PM MDT
A ballot drop box sits outside Carbondale Town Center, as pictured on April 2, 2024. Voters had six candidates to consider for three seats on the Carbondale Board of Town Trustees.
Eleanor Bennett
/
Aspen Public Radio
A Garfield County ballot drop box sits outside Carbondale Town Center, as pictured on April 2, 2024.

The majority of voters in the Garfield RE-2 School District say Tony May should be recalled from his seat on the school board, with a new member to fill his position in the coming weeks.

In unofficial results from Tuesday night, about 58% of voters supported May’s removal. They also had the opportunity to vote on a replacement for May. Of those who weighed in, the vast majority — 91%, totalling 2,844 voters — chose Scott Bolitho of New Castle to fill the seat.

According to the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder, 4,850 ballots were cast, translating to about a 30% voter turnout for the school district.

Petitioners calling for May’s removal accused him of using his seat on the board to push a political agenda, and of bullying and intimidating district staff and parents.

He was a supporter of the district adopting the conservative American Birthright Standard for its social studies curricula, and accused local Latino advocacy group Voces Unidas of pushing “radical agendas.”

May has not responded to any of Aspen Public Radio’s requests for comment, but in his statement for the ballot, he said the recall was “politically motivated and further demonstrates how far a few people will go to widen the chasm of division and cast excessive cost on our school district.”

Bolitho has said his main goals as a school board member would be to learn as much as possible, bring down the political temperature, and connect with community members that feel alienated by the board.

The Garfield County Clerk and Recorder has until September 18th to certify the results of the election.

Once the results are confirmed, the Garfield Re-2 school board has ten days to swear in its newest member.
Tags
Education HomepageLocal News
Caroline Llanes
Caroline Llanes is a general assignment reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering everything from local governments to public lands. Her work has been featured on NPR. Previously, she was an associate producer for WBUR’s Morning Edition in Boston.
See stories by Caroline Llanes