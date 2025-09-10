Shooting at Evergreen High School leaves multiple students injured

At least three students were injured after an "active shooter" incident at Evergreen High School on Wednesday.

They are being treated at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, where doctors confirmed all three are in critical condition.

A spokesperson from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says one of the three students hospitalized is the shooter.

A fourth person was believed to be injured, but law enforcement did not have additional details.

According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement received a call of a shooter at 12:24 p.m. at the school on Buffalo Park Rd. That's just southwest of downtown Evergreen. Over 100 officers from the Denver area responded to the incident.

As of Wednesday afternoon, parents were told to stay away from the school. Families were asked to go to Bergen Meadow Elementary School to meet with students.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement, saying, "Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said he was monitoring the situation. He posted on social media, saying in part, "Our hearts are with the students, teachers, and families affected. Violence has no place in our communities."

Sen. Michael Bennet also posted online, saying, "Thank you to our law enforcement officers for their swift response to this tragedy. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and think of Evergreen's teachers and students in the wake of this senseless violence."

Colorado has endured a tragic history of school shootings. High-profile incidents include the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, a 2013 event at Arapahoe High School, and another in 2019 at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

This is an ongoing breaking news story, and we will post updates as they become available.

