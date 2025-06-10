Inside the bowhead whale census in Alaska

Scientists and Iñupiaq hunters have been counting bowhead whales passing by the northernmost American town, Utqiagvik, for the past two months. It is part of an effort to evaluate the health of the whale population up north — and support subsistence in the area.

The Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden reports that less sea ice seems to be leading to more whales. But warmer temperatures could come with other consequences for both researchers and whales. "There are a lot more whales out there now than what there used to be, and we suspect the populations continue to grow, but we just don't know that for certain yet," Citta said.

