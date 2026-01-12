For the Chickasaw Nation, planting trees protects both climate and culture

In southern Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation is planting trees to combat climate change. The project is also ensuring that Chickasaw culture gets passed down to the next generation.

Jennie Mosely, the Chickasaw Nation's Sustainability Director, said she brings her father's lessons to her work: "He said that whenever you think about land, you have to realize that people died for it. Our ancestors did. A lot of people fought to keep title to their land, and some of them didn't survive. So the people that have survived, it just kind of shows me that I am honored to take care of this land, because I am kind of keeping their memory alive."

