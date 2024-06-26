© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Ideas Fest 2024:
LIVE BROADCAST: Regional journalists, electeds, and program leaders consider how to bolster civic engagement at Aspen Public Radio’s Lawn Bash

Aspen Public Radio | By Halle Zander
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:41 PM MDT
Jenn White (right) tells Aspen Public Radio’s All Things Considered Host Halle Zander how her national show, 1A, incorporates listener voices to help inform discussions outside the Red Brick Center for the Arts on June 26, 2024. The conversation was part of an hourlong broadcast during Aspen Public Radio’s annual Lawn Bash celebration.
Kelsey Brunner
/
Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio hosted a live broadcast from the lawn outside the studio at the Red Brick Center for the Arts during its annual Lawn Bash celebration on June 26.

All Things Considered Host Halle Zander interviewed local, regional, and national journalists, local elected officials, and program leaders about how civic engagement plays a role in strengthening our democracies.

This broadcast features conversations with 1A Host Jenn White, Glenwood Springs City Councilor City Councilor Jonathan Godes, Rocky Mountain PBS News Director Jeremy Moore, Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program Executive Director Beth Wysong, Basalt Town Councilor Hannah Berman, Colorado Mountain College President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, and Hurst Community Initiative Founder Evan Zislis.
Halle Zander
Halle Zander is a broadcast journalist and the afternoon anchor on Aspen Public Radio during "All Things Considered." Her work has been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association, the Colorado Broadcasters Association, and the Society of Professional Journalists.
