LIVE BROADCAST: Regional journalists, electeds, and program leaders consider how to bolster civic engagement at Aspen Public Radio’s Lawn Bash

Aspen Public Radio hosted a live broadcast from the lawn outside the studio at the Red Brick Center for the Arts during its annual Lawn Bash celebration on June 26.

All Things Considered Host Halle Zander interviewed local, regional, and national journalists, local elected officials, and program leaders about how civic engagement plays a role in strengthening our democracies.

This broadcast features conversations with 1A Host Jenn White, Glenwood Springs City Councilor City Councilor Jonathan Godes, Rocky Mountain PBS News Director Jeremy Moore, Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program Executive Director Beth Wysong, Basalt Town Councilor Hannah Berman, Colorado Mountain College President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, and Hurst Community Initiative Founder Evan Zislis.