John Ely, longtime Pitkin County attorney, dies

Longtime Pitkin County attorney John Ely died Thursday night after a battle with cancer. Ely leaves behind a wife, former Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely, and a daughter, Julia Ely, former clerk to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners and current law student at the University of Washington.

Ely started working for Pitkin County in 1990, and became general counsel in 1995. Before that, he served as the assistant district attorney in Colorado’s 9th judicial district in Aspen and Glenwood Springs. He also worked in Aspen real estate and property litigation prior to joining the county.

Commissioner Greg Poschman said Ely was generous with his time and talents, especially when it came to the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners.

“He gave such great encouragement,” said Poschman. “He kind of helped teach me what was important, and what wasn’t, because you don’t arrive with an instruction book, really. And John was so gracious in training me, as he probably did with so many other commissioners.”

Ely also served as the county’s representative on the Colorado River District’s Board of Directors.

Poschman remembers his concern for the region’s environment and natural resources.

“John was a fierce, fierce advocate, for the people of the Roaring Fork Valley, for the lands, and for the rivers. And that extended beyond our county beyond the valley, even. I know he was a strong force for keeping water flowing west through our watershed, and protecting our waters,” said Poschman.

Ely’s influence on water issues, in particular, is evident.

In 2022, when the Bureau of Reclamation mandated that the seven Colorado River basin states find a way to cut two to four million acre-feet of water usage, and then didn’t enforce its own decision, Ely was sharp with his insight.

“It lacks the degree of specificity from the Bureau that would indicate they’re going to do anything at all,” he said in an interview with Aspen Public Radio in 2022. “So when the deadline came and went, it didn’t surprise me that nothing happened.”

Throughout his career, he also provided legal insight on marijuana, short-term rentals, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport issues, and affordable housing.

In a written statement, Poschman added, “so many others at the county served longer with John than I, and I know they share my sentiments, and we all deeply feel this loss. I hope his passing was as peaceful and comfortable as possible — and I’m so glad his family was with him.”