“Pocketbook” economic issues are top of mind for Colorado’s Latino voters, polling shows

Colorado’s Latino voters say economic issues are their top concern, according to an annual statewide poll released Thursday. The survey comes less than two months before the November election.

“Unfortunately, a lot of Latinos in the state of Colorado are still struggling, are still waiting to see the economy turn in a positive way for them and their family,” said BSP Research's Gabriel Sanchez, who led the polling process. “A large segment of the Latino population in Colorado still needs financial support — whether through direct cash payments, tax breaks, etc. — to be able to weather a continuing struggle economically.”

The majority of respondents are focused on so-called “pocketbook” economic issues like inflation, low wages, affordable housing, and high healthcare costs. Other top concerns include access to abortion, curbing gun violence, and protections for immigrants.

The poll surveyed 1,600 registered Latino voters across the state between July 5 and August 5. A coalition of leading Latino advocacy groups including Voces Unidas and the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, or COLOR, publishes the results of the poll each year in the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda.

In Colorado, Latino voters make up about 17% of the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center. That figure is the sixth largest in the U.S.

Poll respondents overwhelmingly want elected officials to address the everyday economic challenges that continue to impact Colorado’s Latino communities. Nearly half of them said inflation and the rising cost of living should be the top priority for both state and federal elected officials.

“The trend of economic challenges facing Colorado Latinos is well established and action from officials at all levels — local, state, and federal — is overdue,” said Alex Sanchez, President and CEO of Voces Unidas. “We hope that every single elected leader across the state will take the data and recommendations to heart when considering those needs.”

About one-third of respondents said their financial situation has gotten worse over the last year. A third said theirs hasn't changed, and another third said tthings have improved for them. Last year’s poll showed similar numbers, demonstrating the persistence of some economic challenges.

Rsespondents' other top economic priorities on both the state and federal levels include improving wages and income, creating affordable and attainable housing, and lowering healthcare costs.

They ranked access to abortion and protections for immigrants as their next priorities after “pocketbook” economic issues.

More than three-quarters of respondents said they support access to reproductive healthcare for anyone, regardless of immigration status. About two-thirds said they support using insurance and Medicaid to cover abortion services and plan to vote yes on Amendment 79, which will codify the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

“Restricting access to safe, legal abortion puts people in dangerous situations and goes against the desires of Latino voters in our state,” COLOR President and CEO Dusti Gurule said. “This year's poll statistically reinforces the importance that our community places on the freedom to make their own decisions and self-determine if, when, and how they curate our families.”

Polling found significant support for legal immigration policies like employment-based visas and offering asylum to people fleeing violence. They also want to see an increase in immigration judges to move people through the system more quickly.

The poll also found major opposition to mass deportations, separating families at the border, and a border wall.

Respondents also showed overwhelming support for environmental justice policies, such as creating a state fund to address water quality in mobile home parks and regulations to protect outdoor workers from extreme temperatures. They also want state officials to prioritize homelessness and federal officials to address gun violence.

The poll also put special emphasis on Colorado's 8th Congressional District, which has the largest Latino voting bloc in the state. It’s also a battleground district with a toss-up race between two Latino candidates — incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo and her challenger, Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans.

Voters there showed the highest support of any district for using Medicaid to pay for abortions and for offering asylum to immigrants fleeing violence. They also ranked gun violence as one of their top concerns.

Along with specific policy issues, the poll looked at respondents’ political ideology and found that Colorado Latinos remain largely aligned with the Democratic Party, despite predictions in recent years that they would trend more conservative.

“Colorado is definitely not Texas or Florida, where you're seeing much greater movement towards the Republican party among Latino registered voters,” BSP Research’s Gabriel Sanchez said.

Almost half of respondents, 49%, identified as Democrats, while 25% identified as Republican and 21% as Independent. Those numbers reflect a 5% increase in Latino Republicans and a 9% decrease in Latino Independents since 2023.

More than a third also said they have become more liberal over the last four years compared to only a quarter who said they have become more conservative.

The poll found that a strong majority of those surveyed said they are very likely to vote in November, but half of them have not been contacted by a candidate, political party, or political advocacy group about the election.

