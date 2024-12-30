Colorado Democrats and Republicans pay tribute to former President Jimmy Carter's legacy

Colorado elected officials, both Republican and Democrat, responded to former President Jimmy Carter’s death over the weekend with praise, especially for his work on human rights.

The longest-lived U .S . President, Carter is widely known for his humanitarian endeavors and work seeking peaceful solutions to international conflicts that continued long after he left the White House, including building houses with Habitat for Humanity for more than 30 years.

Carter was also committed to protecting the environment, particularly through renewable energy. He installed solar panels on the White House in 1979, which were subsequently removed by his successor, President Ronald Reagan. In a 2015 interview with Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran, Carter credited Colorado's renewable energy work as essential to U .S . leadership in environmental policy.

"The number one place I would like to emphasize was in Colorado by the way, with an experimental center there, near Denver, that could improve the advantages of shifting to energy derived from the sun," Carter said. "We need to be the champion of human rights, the champion of democracy and freedom, the champion of environmental quality, and we need to be the number one most generous country with our great wealth. Those are the kind of things that would make us a true superpower."

Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to fly at half-staff Monday morning from sunrise to sunset for the next 30 days, at the direction of President Joe Biden.

“Jimmy Carter advanced the American ideals we cherish most: human rights, international cooperation, compassion, and treating every American equally,” Polis said. “I express my deep condolences to the Carter family during this difficult time and share my gratitude for Former President Carter’s leadership, service, and deep dedication to our strong and resilient nation during his time in office and beyond.”

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called Carter “a champion for human rights” and “a trailblazer for affordable housing” in a social media post on Sunday.

Jimmy Carter was first and foremost a good man, in the purest sense of the words. A champion of human rights. A trailblazer for affordable housing. A veteran. And a President who never forgot his roots as a peanut farmer.



(1/2) — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) December 29, 2024

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet highlighted Carter’s dedication to honesty with the American people.

Republican and Democratic members of Colorado’s U.S. House of Representatives delegation also praised Carter’s legacy. Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, Republican Congressman-elect Jeff Hurd and Republican Congressman-elect Gabe Evans all celebrated his humanitarian work in social media posts.

President Carter's legacy carried long beyond his time as our 39th president. It is appropriate we honor and acknowledge his service in the U.S. Navy, efforts with Habitat for Humanity, and his lifetime of public service. Rest in peace Mr. President. — Gabe Evans (@GabeforColorado) December 30, 2024

Attorney General Phil Weiser and State Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, also paid tribute to the former president over the weekend. Conversely, State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, celebrated Carter's death.

“Opened a bottle of Champa igne tonight!” State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, said in a Sunday night post on X. “The world is rid of a despot!”

Soper, who won reelection in an unopposed race last month, deleted the post early Monday morning. Soper did not respond to KUNC's request for an interview in time for publication.

Copyright 2024 KUNC