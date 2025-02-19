2025 Aspen Mayoral Squirm Night: candidates go head-to-head on city issues

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times and Aspen Daily News held the 2025 Squirm Night with Aspen mayoral candidates Rachel Richards and Katy Frisch live from Grassroots TV studios.

The conversation covered issues such as Entrance to Aspen, municipal taxes, affordable housing, and community preservation. The forum was moderated by Aspen Daily News Editor-in-Chief Andre Salvail and The Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Ray Erku. Candidates answered questions about the entrance to Aspen referenda, affordable housing, taxes and preserving community character.

