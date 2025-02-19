© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
2025 Aspen Mayoral Squirm Night: candidates go head-to-head on city issues

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published February 19, 2025 at 10:07 PM MST
Aspen mayoral candidates Katy Frisch (left) and Rachel Richards ask each other questions during the 2025 squirm night at Grassroots TV Studios in Aspen on February 19, 2025. The candidates answered questions about affordable housing, the contentious entrance to aspen referenda, taxes, and preserving community character.
Kelsey Brunner
/
Aspen Public Radio
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times and Aspen Daily News held the 2025 Squirm Night with Aspen mayoral candidates Rachel Richards and Katy Frisch live from Grassroots TV studios.

The conversation covered issues such as Entrance to Aspen, municipal taxes, affordable housing, and community preservation. The forum was moderated by Aspen Daily News Editor-in-Chief Andre Salvail and The Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Ray Erku. Candidates answered questions about the entrance to Aspen referenda, affordable housing, taxes and preserving community character.
