Spring 2025 Glenwood Springs election guide

Glenwood Springs’ city council election on April 1 will see two candidates running unopposed and another two vying for Ward 5, which makes up the southernmost part of the city.

The two opposing Ward 5 candidates are Jon Banks and Steve Smith.

Ray Schmal, the Ward 2 candidate, will represent the northernmost part of Glenwood, and the At-Large candidate is David Townsley. (Representatives in At-Large seats are officials elected to represent an entire population, rather than a section of it.

Ballots for the election were sent out on March 10 and can be returned by mail by March 17 or at a designated drop off location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

There are three drop off locations.

There is one outside the first floor finance and utility department in the city of Glenwood Springs building. This location will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can also turn in their ballots at the Garfield County drop off box on Eighth Street, which will be open 24/7 up until Election Day.

Another drop box is located in council chambers at the city building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in person voting on April 1.

To make sure your current address is on the voter record, check the Colorado Secretary of State’s voter registration record here .

All candidates, including those running unopposed, are required to submit campaign finance reports, the first of which were due on March 11.

The first campaign finance report shows Steve Smith received $6975.54 in contributions, spent $5023.12 and has $1952.42 leftover. With this money, he bought yard signs and paid for advertisements. He had 40 total contributions.

Jon Banks received $1,960, spent $1,095 and has $865 leftover. He spent most of this money on promotional materials. He had 10 total contributions, including one from Schmal for $200.

David Townsley contributed $400 to himself and spent all of it on yard signs for his unopposed campaign.

Schmal did not submit a campaign finance report.

The second report will be due on March 28, and the last will be due on May 1.