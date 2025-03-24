Trump demands 'purposefully distorted’ portrait be removed from Colorado State Capitol

The top floor of the Colorado State Capitol's rotunda, where the portraits of all U.S. presidents are displayed, usually doesn't get a lot of foot traffic.

But dozens of people were up there Monday morning to catch a glimpse of Donald Trump's portrait after the president demanded over the weekend that it be removed. By lunchtime, camera crews had set up to record peoples’ reactions.

"His portrait looks fine, and if this is his biggest concern then, you know, I think we’re in trouble," said Lauren Lamothe, who was visiting Denver from Boston.

Other visitors were from China and Germany.

"I can kind of understand that he doesn't like his picture, but I don't know if I go along with his accusations that it was on purpose," said German journalist Bastian Brauns.

In a post Sunday on Truth social media, Trump shared a picture of the painting that hangs near portraits of other presidents. He stated the image was “purposefully distorted” and that the artist, who once painted President Barack Obama, must have “lost her talent as she got older.”

The president goes on to suggest the image was put up by Gov. Jared Polis “on behalf of the radical left.”

According to the Denver Post , Republican lawmakers led a fundraising effort to pay for the painting during Trump’s first term. $11,000 was raised for the piece.

The artist, Sarah Boardman, is based in Colorado Springs. On her website, she shared the portraits of several presidents, including Trump and Obama, both of which are in the State Capitol.

Along with the Trump portrait on her website, Boardman wrote at the unveiling in 2019, that she was "feeling very grateful for this opportunity."

Polis' office released a statement in response to the president's post, saying in part, "Gov. Polis was surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork. ... We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience.”

Colorado legislative leaders have already directed staff to remove the portrait and store it at History Colorado.

"Republican leadership asked for it to be taken down. The Speaker and Majority Leader are focused on keeping Coloradans safe and reducing costs, not hanging portraits. If the G.O.P. wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that's up to them," said a spokesperson for House Democrats.

Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC Colorado Republicans helped raise money for the portrait during Trump's first term. The artists also painted an Obama portrait.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a corrected fundraised dollar amount for the portrait.

