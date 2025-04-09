Colorado Senate rejects rules for investor-owned daycares

The Colorado Senate rejected a bill Tuesday that would've created the state's first regulations on investor-owned daycares.

Centers owned by private equity or institutional investment firms would've had to post their prices online and notify parents before laying off staff.

State Sen. Scott Bright, a Platteville Republican who owns two daycare centers, said the rules would discourage operators from opening in Colorado.

"This bill, House Bill 25-1011, I promise you will reduce childcare supply and will increase childcare costs," Bright said. "Guarantee it. I've seen it every single time, and I've been in this business for 35 years."

Opponents argued investor-owned facilities tend to outperform mom-and-pop centers because they have more resources. They also said a requirement to post rates would make it hard for operators to scale their pricing.

Investor-owned daycares operating in Colorado include KinderCare, the Primrose School and Everbrook Academy.

