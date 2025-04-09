© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Colorado Senate rejects rules for investor-owned daycares

KUNC | By Chas Sisk
Published April 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM MDT
Investors own several chains of childcare centers operating in Colorado, including The Learning Experience, Everbrook Academy, Primrose Schools and The Goddard School.
Ann Schimke
/
Chalkbeat Colorado
The Colorado Senate rejected a bill Tuesday that would've created the state's first regulations on investor-owned daycares.

Centers owned by private equity or institutional investment firms would've had to post their prices online and notify parents before laying off staff.

State Sen. Scott Bright, a Platteville Republican who owns two daycare centers, said the rules would discourage operators from opening in Colorado.

"This bill, House Bill 25-1011, I promise you will reduce childcare supply and will increase childcare costs," Bright said. "Guarantee it. I've seen it every single time, and I've been in this business for 35 years."

Opponents argued investor-owned facilities tend to outperform mom-and-pop centers because they have more resources. They also said a requirement to post rates would make it hard for operators to scale their pricing.

Investor-owned daycares operating in Colorado include KinderCare, the Primrose School and Everbrook Academy.

Copyright 2025 KUNC

Chas Sisk
Chas Sisk

Chas joined WPLN in 2015 after eight years with The Tennessean, including more than five years as the newspaper's statehouse reporter.Chas has also covered communities, politics and business in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. Chas grew up in South Carolina and attended Columbia University in New York, where he studied economics and journalism. Outside of work, he's a dedicated distance runner, having completed a dozen marathons
