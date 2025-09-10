Political activist Charlie Kirk is shot and killed at Utah Valley university, no suspect in custody

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, died Wednesday after being shot while speaking at a crowded outdoor event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was speaking under a tent on the Orem campus when a gunshot struck him in the neck around 12:20 p.m. Attendees ducked for cover and fled the area as Kirk was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Later in the day, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Kirk had died. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."

Governor Spencer Cox said "This is a dark day for our state, it's a tragic day for our nation. I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination."

According to authorities, no suspect is currently in custody.

Kirk's visit to UVU was part of his "American Comeback Tour." Utah State University's chapter of Turning Point USA was scheduled to host Kirk at USU on Sept. 30, later in the tour. USU student Olivia Huff started an online petition asking the university to cancel Kirk's visit, which received over 6,800 signatures.

After the news of Kirk's shooting broke, UPR spoke with Huffs, who emphasized the importance of uniting around empathy and compassion.

"As someone who strongly disagrees with Charlie Kirk's rhetoric, I want to be absolutely clear: I would never wish harm on him or his family," she said. "No one's life should ever be at risk because of their personal beliefs."

Kaitlin Griffiths, president of USU's chapter of Turning Point USA, responded with shock to the news.

"This is a tragic event. I don't know how this can be justified in anybody's eyes — shooting somebody for what they believe, what they say, is just unforgivable," Griffiths said. "We live in a country with free speech and that should be protected. His family and him are in my prayers, and I would hope that everyone would do the same regardless of political beliefs."

This story is breaking news. Accurate reporting takes time. We will update this story as we confirm additional information.