Colorado agency reviewing Hunter S. Thompson’s 2005 death investigation

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the 2005 death investigation of Hunter S. Thompson, a renowned writer of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” known for his highly personal style of reporting called Gonzo journalism.

According to CBI, the original investigation found Thompson died in his home in Woody Creek of an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2005 at age 67.

Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione said there’s no new evidence suggesting foul play, but they’re “committed to answering any lingering questions about the case.”

“By bringing in an outside agency for a fresh look, we hope to provide a definitive and transparent review that may offer peace of mind to his family and the public,” Buglione said.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office suggested CBI review the case following a request from Thompson’s widow, Anita Thompson.

CBI said there is no estimated timeline for the review.

This is a developing story.