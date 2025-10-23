© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Castle Rock woman convicted of voter fraud for trying to vote her late ex-husband’s ballot

CPR News | By Bente Birkeland
Published October 23, 2025 at 9:36 PM MDT
A voter returns their ballot at a drop box in Douglas County in this file photo from 2021.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
A voter returns their ballot at a drop box in Douglas County in this file photo from 2021.

A jury in Douglas county has found a woman guilty of voter fraud for submitting ballots under the names of her deceased ex-husband and her son during the 2022 general election. 

Elizabeth Davis of Castle Rock was convicted on two counts of forgery and one count of “personating an elector” according to the District Attorney’s office.  She could face up to three years incarceration, or get probation. 

Cases of voter fraud in Colorado are rare, and the Douglas County Clerk praised the verdict.

“There are layers of security built into the election process here in Colorado, and this case shows they are working,” clerk Sheri Davis said in a written statement. 

A prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office for Douglas County said safeguarding elections is an essential duty of the judicial system. 

“The verdict shows that the community will hold someone accountable if he or she compromises the integrity of that process,” said assistant district attorney David Bosner. 

Davis had prior convictions for forgery, theft, drug offenses and prostitution in Colorado and Florida. She will be sentenced January 9th. 

Copyright 2025 CPR News
Tags
Government Homepage
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has covered Colorado politics and government since spring of 2006. She loves the variety and challenge of the state capitol beat and talking to people from all walks of life. Bente's work has aired on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, American PublicMedia'sMarketplace, and she was a contributor for WNYC's The Next Big Thing. She has won numerous local and national awards, including best beat reporting from the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. Bente grew up in Minnesota and England, and loves skiing, hiking, and is an aspiring cello player. She lives in Lakewood with her husband.