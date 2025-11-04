© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
2025 election results in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties

Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:55 PM MST

County clerks in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties began reporting their unofficial election results after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Aspen Public Radio has compiled the most recent tallies, which will be certified before the state deadline of Nov. 28, 2025.

This year’s races included several school board elections, new tax initiatives and other ballot measures.

Editor’s Note: Unofficial results have been compiled from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Some ballot issues and candidates are duplicated if they appear on multiple county ballots.
