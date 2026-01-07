Panel of judges consider lifting injunction over controversial Oak Flat land swap

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena FoundationA three-judge panel heard arguments on Wednesday inside the Ceremonial Courtroom at the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in downtown Phoenix over continuing a court-ordered injunction blocking a controversial land exchange.

That pending land swap between the U.S. Forest Service and a multinational mining company would result in a six-decade underground copper project that is estimated to create a two-mile-wide crater, devouring an Apache holy site called Oak Flat.

It's been 140 days since the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals delayed the land swap first approved by Congress more than a decade ago — with help from the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

According to the law passed in 2015 — better known as the Southeast Arizona Land Exchange and Conservation Act — more than 2,400 acres of the Tonto National Forest must be turned over to Resolution Copper within 60 days of a final environmental impact statement being published, which happened in June.

Plaintiffs in three different cases include the Arizona Mining Reform Coalition, San Carlos Apache Tribe, and a group of Apache women and girls. Defendants asked for the injunction to be lifted, which could lead to an immediate public land transfer.

The judges did not say when their decision will be made.

