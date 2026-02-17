Susan Blanco tapped as Colorado’s newest Supreme Court justice.

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed 8th Judicial District Chief Judge Susan Blanco to fill a seat on the state Supreme Court that has been vacant since the beginning of the year.

“Justice Blanco is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work,” Polis said at an event announcing the appointment at the State Capitol on Tuesday. “I’m confident that her respect for the rule of law, justice and her community-oriented approach and her tenacity and her work ethic will be a very strong addition to the Colorado Supreme Court.”

Blanco pledged to serve her 10-year term on the court with independence, integrity and fidelity to the Constitution and to the people of Colorado.

“The law is not an abstraction,” she said. “It is the shield that protects the vulnerable, the guardrails that restrain power and the enduring promise that justice does not depend on who you are, where you come from or what resources you have. “

Blanco comes to the role with nearly 10 years of judicial experience and a track record of engaging local communities. In 2017, she became the first female chief judge of Colorado’s the 8th Judicial District in Larimer and Jackson Counties, where in addition to the standard docket, she created a new Competency Court to support defendants who lack the mental capacity to stand trial. She also presided over other specialty services like the Wellness Court and a Veteran’s Court.

Blanco, who grew up in Fort Collins and Greeley, is the daughter of Middle Eastern immigrants and political asylees, which she said shapes her judicial approach.

“I do not take lightly what it means to have a seat at this table to help interpret and uphold the laws of the state,” she said. “It is both a solemn responsibility and a powerful affirmation that in America, justice belongs to everyone and its guardians can come from the most unexpected places.”

Blanco fills the vacancy created when Justice Melissa Hart retired in early January and the seat has been unfilled since late October when Hart began an extended leave of absence. Court officials said the open seat has not negatively impacted the court’s operations.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Monica Márquez speaks as Gov. Jared Polis announces his appointment of Judge Susan Blanco to the bench. Feb. 17, 2026.

“We’re designed to fill in when somebody is missing or can’t participate, and so we’ve been able to keep things rolling along,” said Chief Justice Monica M. Márquez. “We welcome new Justice Blanco. We’ve got a big pile of work ready for her.”

Blanco is Polis’s second appointment to the seven-seat Colorado Supreme Court. He named Maria Berkenkotter to the bench in 2020.

Copyright 2026 CPR News