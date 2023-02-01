Equity Speaker Series: Jason Vitello

This event was recorded on January 31, 2023 at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) as part of the Equity Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Jason Vitello's presents, "Racism: A Public Health Crisis." Vitello explores why health equity and anti-racism should be a primary focus for public health organizations.

This series is an initiative of MANAUS’ Equity Action Project, a 7-week anti-racism and race equity and inclusion training, aimed to forge a region that practices cultural humility and where positions of power are more representative of the region’s diversity.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Jason Vitello is the Past President of the Colorado Public Health Association, Equity and Community Development Manager at the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, a practitioner at the Public Health Institute at Denver Health, and an Adjunct Professor at the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Denver. He is also a national speaker, consultant, educator, and activist committed to the advancement of justice, equity, and healing in our communities, and in the systems that serve them. Formerly, Jason was a social worker and therapist who provided advocacy and clinical services to individuals from over-impacted and under-resourced communities. It should be noted that before he was ever a provider of human services or family assistance – he was a recipient of them.

His ultimate interest is in collective liberation and the betterment of the human condition through fierce compassion, unity across struggles, the peaceful obliteration of structural inequalities, and comprehensive paradigm transformation.

