Here House: The Living Legends of Aspen

This event was recorded on March 1, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Aspen Hall of farmers Joe Edwards, Michael Kinsley, and Bill Kane tell the story of "how Aspen got to now" through their deeply personal experiences.

What did Aspen look, feel, and sound, like in the 60s? What did Joe, Hunter, and the Citizens for Community want to change and why? How did they organize, deliberate, and build their platform of action - and what were the public receptivity to them and their ideas?

How was the sausage was made and how hard/easy it was it? What was it like as a leader in the hot seat?

What can these and other experiences teach us about our challenges today, how to approach them, where to go, what is possible, and what can you do?