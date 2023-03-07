Aspen Art Museum: Buddhism and the Ego with Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche

This event was recorded on February 18, 2023 at the Aspen Art Museum, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

A public talk on Buddhism and the Ego, presented by Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche, the head of the Trungram lineage and one of the highest tulkus of the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism, touching on themes related to Sanya Kantarovsky’s exhibition A Solid House.

Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche has been a key figure in Sanya Kantarovsky’s connection with Buddhist meditation, and this program lends context to Kantarovsky’s work. This marks a rare opportunity for the Aspen community to learn from this world-renowned thinker.