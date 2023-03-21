Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures and speakers from area events and conferences, thanks to community partnerships with the Aspen Ideas Festival, Here House, Aspen Art Museum, Wilderness Workshop, Hurst Community Initiative, Aspen Words, Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Center for Physics, the Equity Speaker Series produced by MANAUS and TACAW, and Anderson Ranch Arts Center.
Here House: Midlife Male with Greg Scheinman
This event was recorded on March 20, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Transform from Mediocre to Maximized. How to live better, longer, happier, healthier, wealthier, eliminate regret and have more fun at home, in business and in life.
Greg Scheinman has 20+ years of launching and leading businesses to success such as Team Baby Entertainment, INSGroup, and ROW Studios. Team Baby was acquired by Michael Eisner; INSGroup was acquired by Baldwin Risk Partners (NASDAQ: BRP) for $100M+. He is currently the Founder + Face of Midlife Male, a media company + performance coaching program to help men maximize midlife.