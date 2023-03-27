Anderson Ranch Spring Series: Maria De Los Angeles

This event was recorded on March 23, 2023 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2023 Spring Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Maria De Los Angeles is a Mexican-born, American artist who addresses ideas of migration, belonging, and identity through her drawing, painting, printmaking, and wearable sculptures. She holds an MFA from Yale School of Art (2015), a BFA from Pratt Institute (2013), and an Associate Degree from Santa Rosa Junior College (2010). Maria was awarded the Blair Dickinson Memorial Prize by Yale University (2015) for her artwork and her role within her community.

She has been an Artist in Residence at MASS MOCA, El Museo del Barrio, LACMA, Monira Foundation, and Schneider Museum of Art within Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University.

Solo exhibitions at Schneider Museum of Art (2018 & 2019), the Museum of Sonoma County (2019), and Goggleworks (2022).Group exhibitions at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, LACMA, Self Help Graphics, and the San Diego Mesa College. Her artwork is on view in We the People: The Radical Notions of Democracy at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Public murals include Glen Ellen, California (2021), Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (2022), and an upcoming mural for Santa Rosa Junior College (2023).

Her artwork is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Sonoma County, the Green Family Art Foundation, the Marcus Collection, San Diego Mesa College, Smith College, and the Jack Leissring Studio.

De Los Angeles was a faculty at Pratt Institute, Fashion Institute of Technology, and Southern Oregon University. She is currently a full-time Critic and Assistant Director of Painting and Printmaking at the Yale School of Art.

Her work has been featured in Hyperallergic, Artnet, New York Magazine, HelloGiggles, and The Observer. Instagram: @delosangelesart