Here House: Microdosing 101

What is microdosing and how can it help? A conversation between Martha Hammel of the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center and Hamilton Pevac of Hamilton's Mushrooms to learn more about microdosing: how to do it, how NOT to do it, risk mitigation, and how to optimize your experience.

Martha Hammel, MS, CNS is an advocate, activist, and educator in the psychedelic space. She holds a master's degree in Nutrition from the Maryland University of Integrative Health where she focused on the intersection of emotional trauma, addiction, and gut health. At 4 Winds Farm and in her private coaching practice she supports clients through transformation healing, using nutrition, functional movement, psychedelic integration, and spiritual connection.

She runs the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, which provides community education and outreach regarding the safe use of psychedelic medicine in the Roaring Fork Valley. Additionally, she is an advisor for the National Psychedelic Association, supporting the psychedelic industry as it emerges in Oregon and Colorado.

Hamilton Pevac is a documentary filmmaker and a self described ethnomycologist. He has been hunting, growing and studying fungi for 15 years. In order to make films about fungi he started an organic mushroom extract company to finance his mycology films, events and educational efforts. He works as a consultant and supplier to many of the world's top mushroom supplement brands. His company Hamilton's Mushrooms does wholesale and direct to consumers, organizes mycology events, and supports mycology wherever possible. He is the president of the Western Colorado Mycological Association and lives in Carbondale Colorado with his wife and 2 children.