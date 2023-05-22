© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners, including Wilderness Workshop, Aspen Words, Aspen Center for Physics, Aspen Music Festival and School, the Equity Speaker Series produced by MANAUS and TACAW, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Aspen Art Museum, Here House, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center and Explore Booksellers. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner, and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Environmental Warrior Doug Peacock

Aspen Public Radio
Published May 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM MDT

This event was recorded on May 20, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Explore hosted Doug Peacock, author, filmmaker, and wildlife activist. A lifetime of devotion to the environment, Doug served as the model for the character George Washington Hayduke in Edward Abbey's novel The Monkey Wrench Gang. In his new book, Was It Worth It?: A Wilderness Warrior's Long Trail Home, Peacock reflects on a life lived in the wild and sojourns with his generation’s environmental leaders: Author Peter Matthiessen, Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia, Doug Tompkins of North Face. In this collection of reflective and frank essays along with gripping stories of adventure, Peacock recounts his adventures to understand and explain his perspective on Nature: That wilderness is the only thing left worth saving.

Tags
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures AuthorsEnvironment