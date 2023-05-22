Environmental Warrior Doug Peacock

This event was recorded on May 20, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Explore hosted Doug Peacock, author, filmmaker, and wildlife activist. A lifetime of devotion to the environment, Doug served as the model for the character George Washington Hayduke in Edward Abbey's novel The Monkey Wrench Gang. In his new book, Was It Worth It?: A Wilderness Warrior's Long Trail Home, Peacock reflects on a life lived in the wild and sojourns with his generation’s environmental leaders: Author Peter Matthiessen, Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia, Doug Tompkins of North Face. In this collection of reflective and frank essays along with gripping stories of adventure, Peacock recounts his adventures to understand and explain his perspective on Nature: That wilderness is the only thing left worth saving.

