This event was recorded on June 10, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Long-distance swimmer Matt Moseley has swum great rivers and seas to tell stories about our rivers, lakes and oceans and bring attention to our water. His new book, Soul is Waterproof: Adventure Swimming and Stories of Water, takes the reader on long-distance swims, down rivers, across lakes, and through coral reefs. In his book, Matt passes along essential life lessons, and explains why water will be the defining issue of our times. The event begins with an introduction given by Mayor Torre.