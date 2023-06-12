Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners, including Wilderness Workshop, Aspen Words, Aspen Center for Physics, Aspen Music Festival and School, the Equity Speaker Series produced by MANAUS and TACAW, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Aspen Art Museum, Here House, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center and Explore Booksellers. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner, and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Long-distance Swimmer Matt Moseley
This event was recorded on June 10, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Long-distance swimmer Matt Moseley has swum great rivers and seas to tell stories about our rivers, lakes and oceans and bring attention to our water. His new book, Soul is Waterproof: Adventure Swimming and Stories of Water, takes the reader on long-distance swims, down rivers, across lakes, and through coral reefs. In his book, Matt passes along essential life lessons, and explains why water will be the defining issue of our times. The event begins with an introduction given by Mayor Torre.