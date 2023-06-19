This event was recorded on June 17, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in to hear what Aspen was like in the 70s and 80s as recounted by four friends who grew up there — Andy Collen, Chris Pomeroy, Dean Jackson, and Lo Semple. Andy's new book, Growing Up Aspen: Adventures of the Unsupervised is set before Prada, Gucci, and paparazzi — back when Aspen was like Mayberry in the mountains but with John Denver, Nick DeWolf, and Ted Bundy.

These intimate recollections of Andy, Chris, Dean, and Lo's personal experiences capture the essence of small town living and the importance of community.

