Shelley Read and Go As a River

This event was recorded on June 20, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in to hear Shelley Read talk about her debut novel. Go As a River is an assured and moving debut set in the stunning natural world of the Colorado mountains. According to the author, "I hope that my novel will leave readers exploring some of the relevant issues of our time—displacement, prejudice, and notions of progress; the value of women, mothers, and the natural world; resilience in the face of adversity; and, of course, the extraordinary power of love." Readers are comparing it to Where the Crawdads Sing and The Overstory. Shelley was interviewed by Explore's general manager Jason Jefferies.

