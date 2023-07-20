© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures
High Notes
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

High Notes: Jimmy López Bellido, Steven Mackey, and Sarah Kirkland Snider

Aspen Public Radio
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM MDT

This event was recorded July 19, 2023 at Hotel Jerome during the 2023 High Notes Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Three brilliant composers—Jimmy López Bellido, Steven Mackey, and Sarah Kirkland
Snider—join Alan Fletcher in a lively discussion.

Tags
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures High Notes