Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Julia Phillips In Conversation with Douglas Fogle

This event was recorded on August 3, 2023 at Anderson Ranch Art Center during the 2023 Summer Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Julia Phillips (b. 1985) was born in Hamburg and lives and works in Chicago and Berlin. She has had one-person exhibitions at MoMA PS1 in New York and the Kunstverein Braunschweig in Germany, and was featured in the Berlin Biennial and the New Museum Triennial. Her work has been shown at museums including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, and the Studio Museum in Harlem. Her work was included in the upcoming 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, “The Milk of Dreams”, and her first public artwork commission, an interactive multimedia installation titled Observer, Observed will remain on view on the NY High Line / 26th Street until August 2023.

