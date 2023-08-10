Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
High Notes: John Luther Adams and David Robertson
This event was recorded August 9, 2023 at Hotel Jerome during the 2023 High Notes Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Alan Fletcher meets with composer John Luther Adams and conductor David Robertson to discuss their concert collaboration, a reflection of the 2023 AMFS season’s theme: The Adoration of the Earth.