Here House: Brain Levers: Self-Survey of Healthy Brain Behaviors with Ashley Grimmel

This event was recorded on August 1, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Increase the potency of your mind: enable deeper connections with your body, your community, your performance, your purpose. We will share new findings, enable you to develop a personal inventory, and build a plan to improve your own brain health. This is an opportunity to learn from and work with experts who advise high performance companies and individuals putting the latest science of brain health to work.

Brain health profoundly influences every facet of our lives, encompassing our physiology, relationships, careers, and even our capacity to experience happiness. In this presentation, Ashley will delve into the fundamental elements of nutrition, lifestyle choices, and supplementation that contribute to fostering peak cognitive function. Additionally, she will explore scientifically proven techniques, referred to as "levers," which empower us to seamlessly transition our minds between different states—enabling laser-like focus during work and serene tranquility during periods of rest.