Here House: Ibogaine: Addiction Treatment & Safety Concerns with Kevin Franciotti
This event was recorded on August 10, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Iboga is a transformative West African Master Teacher Plant best known for its unmatched results for treating alcoholism and opioid addiction. Learn more about the incredible healing potential of this remarkable medicine along with the medical precautions, and safest practices… and hear stories from those whose lives have been transformed by this powerful medicine.