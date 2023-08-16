Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.
Here House: Psilocybin with Travis Fluck
This event was recorded on August 2, 2023 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Psilocybin mushrooms contain compounds that are capable of promoting rapid and sustained neuroplasticity. Listen in to hear expert Travis Fluck, from Denver Mushroom Cooperative, on the best ways to work with this medicine.