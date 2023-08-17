© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures
High Notes
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

High Notes: Matthew Polenzani and Robert Spano

Aspen Public Radio
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT
2007 Robert Spano Conducting Gershwin An American in Paris ASO Performance
J.D. Scott
2007 Robert Spano Conducting Gershwin An American in Paris ASO Performance

This event was recorded August 16, 2023 at Hotel Jerome during the 2023 High Notes Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Alan Fletcher speaks with world-renowned tenor Matthew Polenzani about his role in the AMFS’s production of Mozart’s Idomeneo. Joining them is AMFS Music Director Robert Spano.

