Explore Booksellers: Daring Girls' Executive Director Jessica Love

This event was recorded on August 30, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Fewer than 40% of girls in Tanzania are fortunate enough to attend secondary school and less than 3% continue on to tertiary education. In the Morogoro region, secondary school completion rates are even lower, with only 0.2% of girls completing lower secondary school. Daring Girls has been in Tanzania for over twenty years, ensuring that girls have the knowledge, tools, mentorship, and support to confidently design their own futures. Daring Girls' vision is a world where every girl has the skills, confidence, and savvy to design her own future and dare to become exactly who she wants to be.

In this talk, Daring Girls Executive Director Jessica Love discusses its mentoring program and how this partnership in Tanzania between several organizations aims to benefit girls globally. She also talks about the results of a study of the efficacy of the Daring Girls program on girls’ agency, the effect on girls’ academic retention and achievement, and which practices and program components contribute the most to girls' success.