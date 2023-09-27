Explore Booksellers: Attorney Jeffrey Simon on the 7th Amendment

This event was recorded on September 26, 2023 at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Plaintiff's trial lawyer and law professor Jeffrey Simon has written a book that sounds the alarm that American consumer rights are evaporating because of coordinated efforts by certain large corporations and the politicians they pay to accomplish that objective. The book calls upon readers to join him in a mission to restore our right to trial by jury, which is guaranteed by the Bill of Rights but under consistent corporate assault.