© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here House
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Here House: The Intersection of Neuroscience, Sports, and Longevity

Aspen Public Radio
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:21 PM MST
James Barrs
/
Here House

This event was recorded on January 10, 2024 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

An enlightening event featuring prominent speakers Dr. Hambright and Jake Pates, delving into the intersection of neuroscience, sports, and longevity. Dr. Hambright, a seasoned Healthy Aging Expert, provides insights into neurobiology, cellular senescence, and regenerative medicine. Jake Pates, a retired Olympic athlete and founder of Ascenti, shares his personal journey with brain health, ignited by repetitive head injuries, leading to the creation of the Happy Healthy Brain Foundation and Baseline Neuro.

The event covers crucial topics such as brain health practices in youth sports, the need for enhanced evaluation techniques, and the role of technology in tracking brain health. Both speakers explore modalities to improve neuroperformance in athletes and older adults. Dr. Hambright, as the Scientific Director of Base State, discusses the development of tailored, data-driven platforms for optimizing health span, while Jake Pates sheds light on Ascenti's innovative approach to longevity supplements.

Ideas, Speakers & Lectures