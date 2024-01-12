Here House: The Intersection of Neuroscience, Sports, and Longevity

This event was recorded on January 10, 2024 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

An enlightening event featuring prominent speakers Dr. Hambright and Jake Pates, delving into the intersection of neuroscience, sports, and longevity. Dr. Hambright, a seasoned Healthy Aging Expert, provides insights into neurobiology, cellular senescence, and regenerative medicine. Jake Pates, a retired Olympic athlete and founder of Ascenti, shares his personal journey with brain health, ignited by repetitive head injuries, leading to the creation of the Happy Healthy Brain Foundation and Baseline Neuro.

The event covers crucial topics such as brain health practices in youth sports, the need for enhanced evaluation techniques, and the role of technology in tracking brain health. Both speakers explore modalities to improve neuroperformance in athletes and older adults. Dr. Hambright, as the Scientific Director of Base State, discusses the development of tailored, data-driven platforms for optimizing health span, while Jake Pates sheds light on Ascenti's innovative approach to longevity supplements.