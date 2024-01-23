Here House: The State of Venture Capital

This event was recorded on January 16, 2024 at Here House Club, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in for an insightful exploration into "The State of Venture Capital" in an exclusive panel featuring distinguished guests Howard Morgan and Karen Page from B Capital, along with Cory Finney from the Greater CO Venture Fund. This is a dynamic discussion, delving into crucial topics that are shaping the venture capital landscape globally. Moderated by Candice Carpenter Olson.

