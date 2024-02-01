Potbelly Perspectives: Preserving the Dark of Night: Chasing the Midnight Rainbow

This event was recorded on January 31, 2024 at Hallam Lake Nature Center, as part of the 2024 Winter Potbelly Perspectives Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in to Ann Driggers, outdoor adventurer/photographer, and Martha Ferguson of WildSky Old Snowmass for their side-by-side presentation exploring Old Snowmass’ journey to become the first designated International Dark Sky Community in the Roaring Fork Valley.

About the Speakers:

Ann Driggers is a weekend warrior and backcountry bon vivant who lives in Carbondale. She aims to explore as much of the wild and beautiful places of her local geography as possible, most often with her camera along for the ride. She has found inspiration by combining her love of adventure and photography to capture images of the natural world in a unique way. Ann loves to begin her day with a dawn patrol, watching the sunrise from a local summit and then sliding into work wiping the powder from her grinning face. The weekends are spent deep in the backcountry where she is always devising new routes and truly connecting with nature; returning with memories, pictures, and words to inspire others. Her greatest passion is night photography: the moon, the stars, and the Milky Way, which she captures while backpacking, bikepacking, wild ice skating and hut tripping in Colorado’s Elk Mountains. The romance and allure of chasing magical nocturnal landscapes has caught her in its spell. Through her photography, she aims to share the breathtaking wonders of the night and inspire advocates for dark skies.

Martha Ferguson has always had a keen interest in the environment, eventually studying Social Ecology at the University of California, Irvine—the investigation of how individuals interact with and respond to the environment around them and how these interactions affect society and the environment as a whole. Moving to Aspen in 1978, she has been a resident of Old Snowmass since 1984, where she served on the Snowmass Capitol Creek Caucus Board for three years. She is currently spearheading this initiative to preserve an amenity we take for granted in the Roaring Fork Valley: the ability to see the Milky Way and thousands of stars in our own backyard, while bringing awareness to an often overlooked fundamental element that affects all life on Earth.

About Potbelly Perspectives

ACES’ Potbelly Perspectives speaker series features Aspen locals and visitors who share their exciting accounts of world travel and adventure through images and stories. This series provides an opportunity for community-building and story-telling that engages Aspen locals and visitors alike. Hot tea, cold beer, and light snacks will be provided.

