Potbelly Perspectives: Loving Aspen: Stories from Sandy and Mary Lynn Munro

On a few months notice, a young couple with a three-year-old boy and white German Shepherd loaded up their 16-foot travel trailer and headed sight unseen to Aspen, Colorado. It was December of 1969. Within a year, they lost their life’s savings, and now owned a broken-down cinderblock wall on the side of a hill above the road up to Snowmass Village. 53 years later, they still live in the house they built by hand. In addition to becoming builders, they were teachers, business owners, musicians, and artists while nurturing their family of four. Along the way they bonded with a unique group of like-minded and adventurous friends whose exploits are still legendary in this iconic mountain town. Longtime locals Sandy and Mary Lynn Munro share the inside story of some of Aspen’s most notable locals. Listen to their stories, and be a part of those dynamic and action-packed times.

About the Speakers:

Sandy Munro, former Navy pilot, musician in many of Aspen’s most notable bands, high-school teacher of physics, math, aviation, and bluegrass music became owner of The Great Divide Music Store from 1976 until 2007. Sandy is the author of two books, Finding Uri and Aspen Unstrung.

Mary Lynn has been married to Sandy for 58 years. She has been a secretary, a salad chef at Bonnie’s Restaurant, seamstress, musician, bookkeeper at Reese Henry & Company, glass artist, and owner of Crystal Lynn Glassworks for 25 years.

About Potbelly Perspectives

ACES’ Potbelly Perspectives speaker series features Aspen locals and visitors who share their exciting accounts of world travel and adventure through images and stories. This series provides an opportunity for community-building and story-telling that engages Aspen locals and visitors alike.