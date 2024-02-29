Potbelly Perspectives: Trekking, Schools, and Serendipity in Nepal: Stories from Shereen Sarick

This event was recorded on February 28, 2024 at Hallam Lake Nature Center, as part of the 2024 Winter Potbelly Perspectives Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Shereen Sarick shares stories that weave together the people in the Roaring Fork Valley and villagers of the Langtang Valley. Learn about the lives, schools, and villages that crumbled in the 2015 earthquakes, and the rebuilding of them all.

About the Speaker:

Shereen Sarick is an Aspen Thrift Shop volunteer and board member, National Coordinator for Second Nurture (a non-profit supporting foster kids and foster families), continues her work in Nepal with her non-profit, FOMS, and is a rabbi. Shereen loved being an ACES Naturalist in 1991 (well, every job except feeding the turkey vulture: a turkey vulture’s method of self-defense is to vomit their food, which they can send sailing 10 feet. If a turkey vulture is disturbed, it will throw up on whomever is bothering it.)

About Potbelly Perspectives

ACES’ Potbelly Perspectives speaker series features Aspen locals and visitors who share their exciting accounts of world travel and adventure through images and stories. This series provides an opportunity for community-building and story-telling that engages Aspen locals and visitors alike.