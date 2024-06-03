APS2024: Iboga and Gabon

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Experience a unique perspective as Stéphane Lasme, hailing from Central West Africa, recounts his personal journey with Iboga. Learn how this powerful plant medicine from his homeland of Gabon holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for him, his country, and its people. Steph’s next professional chapter is built around his mission to combine the ancient wisdom of his heritage with modern medicine to distribute effective ibogaine-assisted therapies to address the growing mental health crisis.

Click here to explore the entire 2024 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.

