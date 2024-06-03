APS2024: IBOGAINE: The Promise, the Protocol, and Protecting the Sacred

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Ibogaine’s complex effects on the brain and the need for medical monitoring are unique compared to other plant medicines. Learn more about its current and potential future applications as a medicine, and the importance of protecting the iboga sacrament in Gabon.

Featuring Lola O Ohonba, PHARM.D.; Tom Feegel and Talia Eisenberg, MBA; moderated by Kevin Franciotti, MA, LAC.

Click here to explore the entire 2024 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.