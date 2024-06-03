Aspen Psychedelic Symposium: PSYCHEDELICS 101: Respecting Our Roots

This event was recorded on May 31, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium began with an opening discussion on the cultural and spiritual roots of plant medicines and psychedelics, as we examine how ancestral traditions continue to shape our relationship with these substances.

Featuring Zach Leary, who grew up in American psychedelic culture, and Tetonwan Lakota Oyate’s Sandor Iron Rope, moderated by Joe Moore of Psychedelics Today. The conversation aimed to inspire a deep appreciation for the many important historical influences on Psychedelics in our society.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.