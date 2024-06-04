APS2024: First to Respond: Cultivating Compassion and Resilience in Law Enforcement Communities

This event was recorded on June 1, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

What is the emerging relationship between law enforcement and psychedelic policy? Discover how Denver is spearheading the implementation of new laws balancing public health and safety. This panel will explore the needs and considerations faced by first responders as they navigate this evolving territory.

Featuring Lt. Sarko Gergerian, MS, MHC, CARC; Lt. Diane M. Goldstein (Ret.); and Rick Doblin, Ph.D.; moderated by Joe Moore of Psychedelics Today

Click here to explore the entire 2024 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.