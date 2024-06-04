APS2024: Psychedelic Healing and Community Empowerment: Navigating State Access Models in Oregon and Colorado

This event was recorded on June 1, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Next year, Colorado will become the second state in the country, after Oregon, to introduce a state-regulated therapeutic access model for psilocybin mushrooms. This panel explores opportunities and challenges, probing what’s possible as communities seek to ethically integrate legal access to psychedelic healing.

Featuring JOSHUA KAPPEL, JD; James Eshleman; Claudia Barfoot, LPC, LMHC; and Rebecca Martinez; moderated by Tasia Poinsatte.

Click here to explore the entire 2024 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.