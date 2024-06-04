APS2024: Psychedelic Integration: The Science and the Support

This event was recorded on June 1, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Let’s uncover the transformative potential of psychedelic experiences beyond the trip itself with esteemed experts Dr. Gül Dölen and Zach Leary as they illuminate the importance of post-journey integration practices in maximizing therapeutic benefits. Moderated by Laura Betti.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.