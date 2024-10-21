© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Anderson Ranch Arts Center
Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Anderson Ranch Fall Series: Kevin Umaña

Aspen Public Radio
Published October 21, 2024 at 11:49 AM MDT

This event was recorded October 17, 2024 at Schermer Meeting Hall during the 2024 Fall Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in for a conversation with Anderson Ranch Visiting Artist Kevin Umaña.

Kevin Umaña was born in 1989 and grew up in El Salvador and Los Angeles. He received a BFA from San Francisco State University in 2014. Umaña is the co-founder of The Ekru Project, an artist-run Kansas City gallery focused on contemporary, emerging, and underrepresented artists. In 2017, he created a permanent installation at The United Nations Headquarters in New York City. He has completed residencies at Archie Bray Foundation, Helena, Montana (2023), The Center for Book Arts, New York City (2019); Plop Residency, London, England (2018); SIM Residency, Reykjavik, Iceland (2018) and is currently an artist at residence at Sharpe Walentas, New York City (2023). Institutions owning his work include The United Nations Art Collection, Fidelity Mutual Funds Collection, Center for Book Arts Library, and The Marin Museum of Contemporary Art.
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures