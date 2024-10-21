Anderson Ranch Fall Series: Kevin Umaña

This event was recorded October 17, 2024 at Schermer Meeting Hall during the 2024 Fall Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in for a conversation with Anderson Ranch Visiting Artist Kevin Umaña.

Kevin Umaña was born in 1989 and grew up in El Salvador and Los Angeles. He received a BFA from San Francisco State University in 2014. Umaña is the co-founder of The Ekru Project, an artist-run Kansas City gallery focused on contemporary, emerging, and underrepresented artists. In 2017, he created a permanent installation at The United Nations Headquarters in New York City. He has completed residencies at Archie Bray Foundation, Helena, Montana (2023), The Center for Book Arts, New York City (2019); Plop Residency, London, England (2018); SIM Residency, Reykjavik, Iceland (2018) and is currently an artist at residence at Sharpe Walentas, New York City (2023). Institutions owning his work include The United Nations Art Collection, Fidelity Mutual Funds Collection, Center for Book Arts Library, and The Marin Museum of Contemporary Art.