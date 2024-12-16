Explore Booksellers: Jon Waterman in conversation with Louis Dawson

This event was recorded on December 13, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Award-winning author and photographer Jon Waterman is renowned for his immersive explorations of wilderness. His prolific body of work includes the best-selling Atlas of the National Parks. Jon’s writing has often appeared in National Geographic, The New York Times, Outside, Men’s Journal, and Adventure. His most recent photo-rich book, Into the Thaw, is about his 40 years of adventures in the Arctic observing climate change and its effects on the Inuit, the North, and the wildlife.