Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures, discussions, and conversations from area events and festivals, thanks to a remarkable collection of community partners. Click here to view the full archive. Events are recorded at no cost to the partner and archived here online; select recordings are broadcast on Aspen Public Radio Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Explore Booksellers: Jon Waterman in conversation with Louis Dawson

Published December 16, 2024 at 10:21 AM MST

This event was recorded on December 13, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Award-winning author and photographer Jon Waterman is renowned for his immersive explorations of wilderness. His prolific body of work includes the best-selling Atlas of the National Parks. Jon’s writing has often appeared in National Geographic, The New York Times, Outside, Men’s Journal, and Adventure. His most recent photo-rich book, Into the Thaw, is about his 40 years of adventures in the Arctic observing climate change and its effects on the Inuit, the North, and the wildlife.
